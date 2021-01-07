BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

BOEING PLANE SETTLEMENT

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal conspiracy charge for misleading regulators about the safety of its 737 Max aircraft, which suffered two deadly crashes shortly after entering airline service. By David Koenig. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOLS ARMED PROTESTS

BOISE, Idaho — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, the nation was shocked. But not unwarned. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 1,000 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATORS

SEATTLE — Washington state lawmakers are defending their plan to open the legislative session in person next Monday following the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as well as the storming of the governor’s property in Olympia by President Donald Trump’s loyalists — including some who were armed and attacked or threatened journalists. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR TRUMP

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined other senior politicians from the state Thursday in calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, calling him a “cancer” at the heart of the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 280 words.

DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE GUILTY PLEA

SEATTLE — An Edmonds, Washington, man has pleaded guilty to possessing Molotov cocktail devices that he used to set fire to Seattle police vehicles during a May protest that turned violent. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

SEA OTTER REINTRODUCTION

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed this year’s federal budget, which includes a directive to study sea otter reintroduction in the Pacific Northwest. SENT: 340 words.

SPORTS

FBN PLAYOFF NEWCOMERS

Jamal Adams yelled in celebration after Seattle qualified for the playoffs last month and lit up a victory cigar at the podium when the Seahawks clinched the division. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 650 words.

IN BRIEF

OREGON KILLING SUSPECT GUN: Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops.

UNSHELTERED HOMELESS COUNT: Unsheltered homeless won’t be counted in Seattle this year.

FATAL HIT AND RUN: 18-year-old charged in hit-and-run that killed UW student.