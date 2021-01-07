Boise State looks to extend streak vs Air Force

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Air Force (3-6, 1-4) vs. Boise State (9-1, 5-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Air Force. Boise State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020. Air Force came up short in a 78-59 game at Boise State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while Marcus Shaver Jr. has put up 14 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Falcons, A.J. Walker has averaged 12.9 points and four rebounds while Chris Joyce has put up 12.2 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Broncos have scored 87.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they recorded in non-conference play.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Air Force is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Boise State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 54.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State defense has allowed only 60.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Broncos 21st among Division I teams. The Air Force offense has averaged 56.4 points through nine games (ranked 264th, nationally).

