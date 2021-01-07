Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be finished by the end of January. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the timeline for the first round of vaccinations in the state depends on Idaho continuing to receive the vaccine from the federal government. He also says it’s not clear what percentage of people in the first group will opt to get vaccinated. Through Monday, more than 20,000 doses had been administered of the two-shot vaccine. Little’s objective is to distribute the vaccine’s limited supply to preserve health care capacity and protect the most vulnerable. About 143,000 Idaho residents have been infected and 1,459 have died.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that the so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons. The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 87-year-old south-central Idaho man has filed a federal lawsuit against Republican Gov. Brad Little and the state’s health department seeking to force the state to put people 65 and over at the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccination. Richard Byrd of Rogerson in the lawsuit filed Monday says it’s a life-and-death issue for older people who tend to die at much higher rates than younger people if they get COVID-19. Byrd contends denying him access to the vaccine immediately is a violation of his rights under the U.S. Constitution. The Idaho attorney general’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Native American land rights activist, Nevada rancher and longtime Western Shoshone Nation leader Carrie Dann has died. Dann and her younger sister Mary Dann, who died in 2005, fought the federal government for decades over ownership of ancestral lands in central Nevada. A family friend and lawyer said Wednesday she died Saturday at home of natural causes with family members near. She was born in 1932 in Crescent Valley and was believed to be in her late 80s. Carrie Dann helped lead opposition to northern Nevada mining, shipping nuclear waste to the Yucca Mountain site in southern Nevada, and nuclear weapons testing.