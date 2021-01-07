Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State Police in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly and at least one person was arrested at the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered. Police in riot gear were trying to get people – many of whom were armed – to leave. “OSP has declared this event an unlawful assembly. You must disperse,” State Police said via Twitter. The pro-Trump crowd was touting repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said one person had been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested four people after a group of about 100 gathered at a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was a protest over a police shooting in Wisconsin Jacob Blake — the Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 — was paralyzed when he was shot. Wisconsin officials ruled Tuesday none of the officers involved would be charged. The protesters gathered near the police station in North Portland.KOIN reports the dumpster fires were seen around 10:30 p.m. Minutes later, Portland police issued a loudspeaker warning about complying with orders or crowd control tactics and arrests could follow.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that the so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons. The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Union Pacific train carrying lumber derailed after hitting a large tree that had fallen on the tracks along Highway 99 between Canby and Oregon City. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said three locomotives and 15 rail cars derailed at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. KGW-TV reports the engineer of the train complained of pain. No one else was injured. None of the debris or rail cars blocked the highway, which was temporarily closed.