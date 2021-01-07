Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Pro-Trump protesters broke through a gate at the Washington state governor’s mansion Wednesday afternoon and dozens of people gathered on the lawn. The crowd, some of whom were armed, touted repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Via Twitter, the State Patrol said authorities were responding and that Gov. Jay Inslee “and his family are in a safe location.” The crowd was cleared from the mansion area after about 30 minutes. Inslee said Wednesday night in a video he shared that the acts of intimidation in Olympia will not succeed in any way, shape or form.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane has reversed course, now saying she will uphold the Electoral College vote count and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. As a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, McMorris Rodgers called for a peaceful transfer of power. She previously said she would object to the Congressional vote to examine allegations of potential fraud, certify that states are protecting election integrity, and ensure people’s voices are heard. In a statement McMorris Rodgers said she will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and encouraged Trump to condemn and “put an end to this madness.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Everyone over 70 years old and anyone over 50 who lives in a multigenerational household will be the next priorities for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state. Department of Health officials made that announcement Wednesday in an online media briefing. Newly installed Secretary Umair Shah reiterated that the state remains in the first phase of vaccine distribution, with high-risk health-care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities first in line. But he said that within two or three weeks the state should be able to move to Phase B1, which will focus on all residents over 70 and those over 50 who live in multigenerational households.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that the so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons. The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.