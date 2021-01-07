Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — No team has tested Russell Wilson’s patience during his career like the Los Angeles Rams. Or has thrown the Seahawks quarterback for more sacks or given him more headaches. In other words, don’t expect easy yards or easy points for Seattle on Saturday when the Seahawks host the Rams in the NFC playoffs. Throughout his career, no team has troubled Wilson like the Rams. He’s 8-10 against them, the only team he has a losing record against. He’s also been sacked 72 times in 18 games by the Rams, an average of four per game.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams says there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury. Adams was emphatic he would be on the field for the NFC playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams after leaving Seattle’s Week 17 win over San Francisco with a shoulder injury. Adams appeared angry and dejected on the sideline after being examined by Seattle’s medical staff during the 49ers game. By Wednesday, he was jovial and excited to play in his first postseason game.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Whitworth put his surgically repaired knee through seven weeks of tough rehabilitation starting in mid-November. The 39-year-old anchor of Los Angeles’ offensive line plans to be back on the field this weekend when the Rams start their playoff push in Seattle. He wants to give a boost to an offense that was among the NFL’s best in his first two seasons in Los Angeles, but hasn’t been close to those heights since. The Rams are in the postseason largely because the NFL’s top-ranked defense carried an offense that committed a turnover in every game and hasn’t scored a touchdown since before Christmas.

UNDATED (AP) — Jamal Adams yelled in celebration after Seattle qualified for the playoffs last month and lit up a victory cigar at the podium when the Seahawks clinched the division. After spending his first three seasons in the NFL on the outside of the postseason with the struggling New York Jets, Adams is reveling in the chance to play in meaningful January games after the offseason trade to Seattle. He is among several stars set for playoff debuts this weekend along with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tampa Bay receives Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.