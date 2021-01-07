Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

US–CAPITOLS-ARMED PROTESTS

BOISE — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked. But not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in a handful of state Capitols across the country in recent months. And there are concerns that as legislatures return for sessions across the country this month, the unrest could continue or get worse. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 1000 words. WITH AP Photos.