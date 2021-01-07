Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OREGON

Police declare unlawful assembly at Salem Trump protest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State Police in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly and at least one person was arrested at the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered. Police in riot gear were trying to get people – many of whom were armed – to leave. “OSP has declared this event an unlawful assembly. You must disperse,” State Police said via Twitter. The pro-Trump crowd was touting repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said one person had been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Police arrest 4 in Portland in protest over police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested four people after a group of about 100 gathered at a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was a protest over a police shooting in Wisconsin Jacob Blake — the Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 — was paralyzed when he was shot. Wisconsin officials ruled Tuesday none of the officers involved would be charged. The protesters gathered near the police station in North Portland.KOIN reports the dumpster fires were seen around 10:30 p.m. Minutes later, Portland police issued a loudspeaker warning about complying with orders or crowd control tactics and arrests could follow.

NUCLEAR WASTE-TREATMENT

Major construction done at Hanford waste treatment plant

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that the so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons. The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.

TRAIN DERAILMENT

Train cars moving lumber derail after hitting tree on tracks

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Union Pacific train carrying lumber derailed after hitting a large tree that had fallen on the tracks along Highway 99 between Canby and Oregon City. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said three locomotives and 15 rail cars derailed at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. KGW-TV reports the engineer of the train complained of pain. No one else was injured. None of the debris or rail cars blocked the highway, which was temporarily closed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

218 inmates positive for COVID-19 at prison near Vancouver

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — State officials say more than 200 inmates at Larch Corrections Center northeast of Vancouver, Washington, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Washington State Department of Corrections in a bulletin released Thursday said Larch Correction Center had six incarcerated individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. KING-TV reports in the bulletin released Monday, the prison reported 218 inmates had tested positive. The prison in Yacolt has a capacity of 480 inmates. State officials said all inmates who tested positive are being housed together to reduce the spread of the virus, which is standard protocol.

EMBEZZLING SENTENCE

Woman sentenced for embezzling $1.1M from medical practices

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bookkeeper from LaGrande who embezzled over $1.1 million from the medical and dental practices where she worked to support a lavish lifestyle was sentenced to four years in federal prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the betrayal by Anndrea Jacobs continued for at least five years including after her arrest, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Bounds. Jacobs told the judge she got caught up in living a double life and that things just spiraled out of control. Jacobs pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2011, aggravated identity theft in the furthering of wire fraud and impersonating an IRS employee. She was ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution.

PROTEST-CAPITOL-CHARGES

Man accused of pepper-spraying police at Oregon Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man is accused of pepper-spraying six Salem and state police officers while breaking into the Oregon State Capitol during an anti-mask protest. The Statesman Journal reports Chandler Pappas sprayed a line of officers in the face while he and about 50 others tried to break into the the Capitol on Dec. 21, according to Marion County Deputy District Attorney Drew Anderson. Anderson says Pappas was armed with an AR-15 and the incident was captured by police cameras. Pappas is being held in the Marion County jail on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATIONS

Oregon officials present plan to vaccinate more people

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has set a goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day within the next two weeks. Health authority officials said Tuesday if they expand the number of administration sites and adjust prioritization requirements, then they are confident they will reach that goal. The first phase of vaccination prioritization focused on health care workers and residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Effective this week, Oregon Health Authority will expand vaccinations to hospice programs, mobile crisis care, outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups, in-home care services, non-emergency medical transport, health care providers in other outpatient settings, and public health workers.