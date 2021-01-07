Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-WASHINGTON

Crowd breaks fence at Washington governor’s mansion

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Pro-Trump protesters broke through a gate at the Washington state governor’s mansion Wednesday afternoon and dozens of people gathered on the lawn. The crowd, some of whom were armed, touted repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Via Twitter, the State Patrol said authorities were responding and that Gov. Jay Inslee “and his family are in a safe location.” The crowd was cleared from the mansion area after about 30 minutes. Inslee said Wednesday night in a video he shared that the acts of intimidation in Olympia will not succeed in any way, shape or form.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-MCMORRIS RODGERS

McMorris Rodgers will now uphold Electoral College vote

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane has reversed course, now saying she will uphold the Electoral College vote count and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. As a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, McMorris Rodgers called for a peaceful transfer of power. She previously said she would object to the Congressional vote to examine allegations of potential fraud, certify that states are protecting election integrity, and ensure people’s voices are heard. In a statement McMorris Rodgers said she will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and encouraged Trump to condemn and “put an end to this madness.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington health officials lay out next steps for vaccines

SEATTLE (AP) — Everyone over 70 years old and anyone over 50 who lives in a multigenerational household will be the next priorities for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state. Department of Health officials made that announcement Wednesday in an online media briefing. Newly installed Secretary Umair Shah reiterated that the state remains in the first phase of vaccine distribution, with high-risk health-care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities first in line. But he said that within two or three weeks the state should be able to move to Phase B1, which will focus on all residents over 70 and those over 50 who live in multigenerational households.

NUCLEAR WASTE-TREATMENT

Major construction done at Hanford waste treatment plant

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that the so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons. The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.

AP-US-AMAZON-AFFORDABLE-HOUSING

Amazon pledges $2B for affordable housing in 3 US cities

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities where it has major operations. It would go to the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Amazon said it would give $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority in Washington state to help buy affordable apartments and keep the rents low. The agency is expected to pair that with bond funding to pay for its recent purchase of three Bellevue apartment buildings. Other tech companies have invested large sums to boost affordable housing after years of complaints that they have worsened inequality by pushing housing prices higher.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

218 inmates positive for COVID-19 at prison near Vancouver

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — State officials say more than 200 inmates at Larch Corrections Center northeast of Vancouver, Washington, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Washington State Department of Corrections in a bulletin released Thursday said Larch Correction Center had six incarcerated individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. KING-TV reports in the bulletin released Monday, the prison reported 218 inmates had tested positive. The prison in Yacolt has a capacity of 480 inmates. State officials said all inmates who tested positive are being housed together to reduce the spread of the virus, which is standard protocol.

TACOMA POLICE-ASSAULT

Appeals court sends case against officers back to court

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An appellate court ruled that a case against two Tacoma police officers accused of telling a woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt should not have been dismissed. Prosecutors charged Jesse Jahner and Damion Birge with child assault and official misconduct. They were fired by the Tacoma Police Department. Charging papers said Birge told the woman to “beat the demons” out of the child. A Pierce County Superior Court judge granted Birge’s and Jahner’s motions to dismiss those charges in 2019, and the state appealed. The new ruling sent the case back to the trial court.

WASTEWATER SPILL

250,000 gallons released from wastewater treatment plant

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — About 250,000 gallons of partially treated effluent was sent into Puget Sound from Bainbridge Island’s wastewater treatment plant after heavy rainfall temporarily overwhelmed the facility’s capacity. The overflow is the second such dump into the Eagle Harbor vicinity in about a week’s time. As a result of this weekend’s spill, a no-contact advisory was issued for Eagle Harbor, the city said in an announcement Monday afternoon. Between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the partially treated water was released through the facility’s outfall to Puget Sound after heavy rains “exceeded the plant’s capability to fully treat the wastewater.”

BEAN DAD-APOLOGY

Seattle musician, podcaster apologizes for ‘bean dad’ story

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle indie rocker and podcaster John Roderick has apologized for a story he told online about making his young daughter spend six hours learning how to use a can opener. The musician, most famously of the band The Long Winters, wrote on Twitter about how the 9-year-old became hungry and frustrated to the point of tears as she tried to open the can of beans. Roderick faced uproar from people who described his actions as emotionally abusive. He said on his website Tuesday he told the story poorly — omitting that his wife was present and that there was a lot of laughter as well — to fit his sarcastic public personality, and that he was sorry it caused readers pain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee announces new COVID-19 reopening plan for Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says some COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be eased beginning next week and the state will change its reopening plan to move from a county-based oversight system to one focused on regions. At a news conference Tuesday the Democratic governor said the state’s new guidelines would go into effect Jan. 11 and include “a small resumption of some activities statewide.” Inslee said some live entertainment with very tight capacity restrictions and some fitness programs would be allowed. Also, instead of having each of Washington’s 39 counties treated separately, the state will divide them into eight geographic regions based on health system resources when considering virus oversight.