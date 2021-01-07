Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2:40 p.m.

OREGON CAPITOL PROTESTS

SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state representative let protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a December special legislative session where demonstrations outside turned violent, the Speaker of the House said Thursday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 360 words.

CONGRESS THE DOUBLE STANDARD

NEW YORK — The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1120 words. With AP Video.

CAPITOLS ARMED PROTESTS

BOISE, Idaho — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, the nation was shocked. But not unwarned. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 1,000 words. With AP photos.

SEA OTTER REINTRODUCTION

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed this year’s federal budget, which includes a directive to study sea otter reintroduction in the Pacific Northwest. SENT: 340 words.

IN BRIEF

OREGON KILLING SUSPECT GUN: Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE OREGON: Oregon State Police warns against armed takeover of Capitol.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE WASTED: Report: 2 Portland hospitals waste COVID-19 vaccine doses.

MARIJUANA SALES: Oregon marijuana sales soared in 2020, topping $1B.

The AP-Portland, Ore.