WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)Hit 5
03-17-18-25-35
(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)Keno
01-03-16-22-23-25-27-30-34-40-42-44-45-54-57-61-63-65-69-70
(one, three, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy)Match 4
08-12-20-21
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $490 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
