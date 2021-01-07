AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 07 8:30 AM WSDOT I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group meeting – Washington State Department of Transportation I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group meeting, with Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Colleen Gants, Washington State Department of Transportation, GantsC@consultant.wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 465 2311

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wsIiWbOPSaSHqYk6_Ch7RA * To provide verbal comments during the meeting, pre-register using the link above. Then, send an email to I405SR167Program@wsdot.wa.gov to sign up for or provide public comment. Include name and contact information before noon on Jan. 6.

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 07 10:00 AM Front and Centered media briefing on 2021 legislative session – Front and Centered hold a media briefing to discuss environmental justice priorities and HEAL Act 2021 during the 2021 Washington state legislative session. Speakers include Washington state Sen. Rebecca Saldana, state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson, and Climate Justice Organizer Puget Sound Sage’s Yolanda Matthews

Weblinks: http://frontandcentered.org

Contacts: Sameer Ranade, Front and Centered, sameer@frontandcentered.org

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApcOiurjIpH9IYY9U8O_zCsu_7Z6VXjuFA

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 07 12:00 PM AGC of America and Sage release hiring and business forecast for commercial construction – Associated General Contractors of America and Sage release national and state construction hiring and business forecasts for 2021, via virtual press conference. The forecast is based on a survey of construction firms nationwide and includes predictions on how demand for construction, the need to add new staff, and whether firms will invest in new equipment and technology will be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speakers include AGC of America CEO Stephen Sandherr and Chief Economic Ken Simonson, and Sage Construction & Real Estate Vice President Dustin Anderson * State data is available for Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington state and Wisconsin

Weblinks: http://www.agc.org, https://twitter.com/AGCofA

Contacts: Brian Turmail, AGC of America public affairs, turmailb@agc.org, 1 703 459 0238

WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81463092346 1 929 205 6099; Webinar ID: 814 6309 2346 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb7jfcGp61