CAPITOL BREACH STATEHOUSE SECURITY

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol this week has prompted governors and state lawmakers to reassess security at their own capitol buildings as they gather amid a pandemic for legislative sessions and inaugural ceremonies. By David Lieb. SENT: 1130 words. With AP photos.

BLACK WASHINGTON SENATOR

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington state will welcome several first-time lawmakers this year for the legislative session expected to begin Monday, including the state’s first Black senator in 10 years. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOMELESS DEATH

RENTON, Wash. — One person has died in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak at a hotel in Renton where more than 200 homeless are sheltered, according to King County officials. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

FBN-LOSERS WIN IN THE PLAYOFFS

Ron Rivera loves a good catch phrase and is fond of using visual presentations to convey messages to his players. By Howard Feinrich. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK FLIGHT PASSENGERS: 14 people may be banned after rowdy D.C. to Seattle flight.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING HOME: Second Bremerton nursing home hit by COVID-19 outbreak.