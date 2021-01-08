Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Madison 61, Sky View, Utah 53
Moscow 80, Sandpoint 63
Raft River 50, Glenns Ferry 38
Shelley 38, Sugar-Salem 36
West Side 44, Richfield 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 49, Highland 38
Century 59, Pocatello 26
Coeur d’Alene 67, Lake City 40
Post Falls 39, Lewiston 31
Preston 53, Marsh Valley 28
Shelley 52, Idaho Falls 50
Skyline 64, Madison 39
Thunder Ridge 57, Hillcrest 45
Valley 43, Glenns Ferry 27
West Side 48, Rich County, Utah 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
