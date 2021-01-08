Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Madison 61, Sky View, Utah 53

Moscow 80, Sandpoint 63

Raft River 50, Glenns Ferry 38

Shelley 38, Sugar-Salem 36

West Side 44, Richfield 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 49, Highland 38

Century 59, Pocatello 26

Coeur d’Alene 67, Lake City 40

Post Falls 39, Lewiston 31

Preston 53, Marsh Valley 28

Shelley 52, Idaho Falls 50

Skyline 64, Madison 39

Thunder Ridge 57, Hillcrest 45

Valley 43, Glenns Ferry 27

West Side 48, Rich County, Utah 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

