Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. Political science professor Joe Lowndes says there’s a direct relationship between the growing paramilitary activity in state Capitols and what happened Wednesday. Jay Ulfelder with the Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School says the event at the U.S. Capitol likely helped groups recruit and radicalize new members, and that could mean more armed protests at statehouses.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say that Republican State Rep. Mike Nearman let protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a special legislative session in December. The far-right protest held in opposition to statewide COVID-19 restrictions attracted hundreds of people. Protestors assaulted reporters, attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors. It is not immediately clear if and what consequences the lawmaker will face.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon recreational-cannabis sales soared in 2020, peaking during a challenging summer of racial justice protests and coronavirus lockdowns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the result was a record year of business for the state’s marijuana purveyors, based on data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees marijuana sales. Total marijuana sales in Oregon jumped from $795 million in 2019 to more than $1 billion — for the year that just ended. State tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2020 likely will exceed $150 million. Much of that will go toward substance-abuse screening and programs to address addiction.

NEW YORK (AP) — The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history. Broad and bipartisan condemnation of the insurrectionist mob came swiftly as they had a nearly unhindered, hours-long run of the Capitol building complex Wednesday. But the display is consistent with a long pattern of how society coddles racists and downplays the violent white supremacist ideology that routinely places the grievances of white people above those of their Black, often disenfranchised and downtrodden countrymen and women.