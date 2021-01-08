Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is joining other senior politicians from the state in calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. Inslee spoke Thursday morning during a preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press. The Democrat called Trump the “cancer” at the heart of the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday, and said he must be removed from office by any legal means necessary. Several members of Washington’s congressional delegation have also called for Trump to be impeached or stripped of power through the 25th Amendment, including U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. Political science professor Joe Lowndes says there’s a direct relationship between the growing paramilitary activity in state Capitols and what happened Wednesday. Jay Ulfelder with the Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School says the event at the U.S. Capitol likely helped groups recruit and radicalize new members, and that could mean more armed protests at statehouses.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. The 737 Max entered service in 2017. The first crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and a second occurred five months later in Ethiopia. In both cases, an automated system pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are defending their plan to open the legislative session in person next Monday. Their comments follow the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as well as the storming of the governor’s property in Olympia by President Donald Trump’s loyalists. Leaders from both parties spoke during an online preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press on Thursday, saying that the state Constitution requires lawmakers to meet in person, that meeting in the Capitol would be safer than meeting elsewhere, and that it is crucial to demonstrate that lawmakers will not be intimidated from doing the people’s business.