Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 23 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat rival BYU 86-69 in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 issues. Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation. Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 points for BYU, which had not played since Dec. 23 after a pair of WCC games were postponed by COVID-19 issues. BYU was hurt by poor shooting most of the game.

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth straight loss with a 135-117 victory. CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter. D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win. Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes as they improved to 10-0 against the Ducks all-time in Boulder. Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — For the third time this season the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will meet on Saturday to open the NFC playoffs. The teams split their meetings in the regular season with the Rams winning in Los Angeles and the Seahawks claiming a 20-9 victory two weeks ago in Seattle that clinched the NFC West title. The Rams are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence but there is uncertainty whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will start at QB. Goff suffered a thumb injury in the last game against Seattle. The Seahawks have won 10 straight home playoff games, but this will be their first since January 2017.