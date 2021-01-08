AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Jan. 08.

Friday, Jan. 08 11:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little joins U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in media availability – Idaho Governor Brad Little joins the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in a media availability, discussing the transferring of ownership of federal irrigation facilities and lands to two local irrigation districts that currently operate and maintain the Minidoka Project in southeastern Idaho. Other attendees include U.S. Department of the Interior Associate Deputy Secretary Kiel Weaver, Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tim Petty, Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Lorri Gray, A&B Irrigation District Board of Directors President Harold Mohlman, and Minidoka Irrigation District Board of Directors Chairman Ron Kowitz

