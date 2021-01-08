Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol this week has prompted governors and state lawmakers to reassess security at their own capitol buildings as they gather amid a pandemic for legislative sessions and inaugural ceremonies. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1091 words. With AP Photos.