Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-LEGISLATURE-LAWSUIT

Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and the Republican speaker of the House contending the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored. Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum filed the lawsuit Thursday saying lawmakers aren’t required to wear masks. They want a judge to order House Speaker Scott Bedke to allow lawmakers to participate remotely and provide other work accommodations. Bedke says he’s working to make a safe and productive environment where lawmakers can wrap up business as quickly and effectively as possible.

CAPITOLS-ARMED PROTESTS

Armed statehouse protests set tone for US Capitol insurgents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. Political science professor Joe Lowndes says there’s a direct relationship between the growing paramilitary activity in state Capitols and what happened Wednesday. Jay Ulfelder with the Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School says the event at the U.S. Capitol likely helped groups recruit and radicalize new members, and that could mean more armed protests at statehouses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

1st group for Idaho vaccinations should be done this month

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be finished by the end of January. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the timeline for the first round of vaccinations in the state depends on Idaho continuing to receive the vaccine from the federal government. He also says it’s not clear what percentage of people in the first group will opt to get vaccinated. Through Monday, more than 20,000 doses had been administered of the two-shot vaccine. Little’s objective is to distribute the vaccine’s limited supply to preserve health care capacity and protect the most vulnerable. About 143,000 Idaho residents have been infected and 1,459 have died.

NUCLEAR WASTE-TREATMENT

Major construction done at Hanford waste treatment plant

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday that the so-called vitrification plant is a key component in cleaning up the legacy of wastes left at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation from decades of making plutonium for nuclear weapons. The $17 billion plant is designed to treat the bulk of the 56 million gallons of the most toxic radioactive waste stored in 177 underground tanks. Hanford produced about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium from World War II through the Cold War.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE LAWSUIT

Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho vaccination plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 87-year-old south-central Idaho man has filed a federal lawsuit against Republican Gov. Brad Little and the state’s health department seeking to force the state to put people 65 and over at the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccination. Richard Byrd of Rogerson in the lawsuit filed Monday says it’s a life-and-death issue for older people who tend to die at much higher rates than younger people if they get COVID-19. Byrd contends denying him access to the vaccine immediately is a violation of his rights under the U.S. Constitution. The Idaho attorney general’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

OBIT-CARRIE DANN

Native American land activist Carrie Dann dies in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Native American land rights activist, Nevada rancher and longtime Western Shoshone Nation leader Carrie Dann has died. Dann and her younger sister Mary Dann, who died in 2005, fought the federal government for decades over ownership of ancestral lands in central Nevada. A family friend and lawyer said Wednesday she died Saturday at home of natural causes with family members near. She was born in 1932 in Crescent Valley and was believed to be in her late 80s. Carrie Dann helped lead opposition to northern Nevada mining, shipping nuclear waste to the Yucca Mountain site in southern Nevada, and nuclear weapons testing.