Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOLS-ARMED PROTESTS

Armed statehouse protests set tone for US Capitol insurgents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. Political science professor Joe Lowndes says there’s a direct relationship between the growing paramilitary activity in state Capitols and what happened Wednesday. Jay Ulfelder with the Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School says the event at the U.S. Capitol likely helped groups recruit and radicalize new members, and that could mean more armed protests at statehouses.

OREGON-CAPITOL PROTESTS

Officials: Republican lawmaker let protesters into Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say that Republican State Rep. Mike Nearman let protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a special legislative session in December. The far-right protest held in opposition to statewide COVID-19 restrictions attracted hundreds of people. Protestors assaulted reporters, attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors. It is not immediately clear if and what consequences the lawmaker will face.

MARIJUANA SALES

Oregon marijuana sales soared in 2020, topping $1B

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon recreational-cannabis sales soared in 2020, peaking during a challenging summer of racial justice protests and coronavirus lockdowns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the result was a record year of business for the state’s marijuana purveyors, based on data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees marijuana sales. Total marijuana sales in Oregon jumped from $795 million in 2019 to more than $1 billion — for the year that just ended. State tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2020 likely will exceed $150 million. Much of that will go toward substance-abuse screening and programs to address addiction.

AP-US-CONGRESS-THE-DOUBLE-STANDARD

Race double standard clear in rioters’ Capitol insurrection

NEW YORK (AP) — The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history. Broad and bipartisan condemnation of the insurrectionist mob came swiftly as they had a nearly unhindered, hours-long run of the Capitol building complex Wednesday. But the display is consistent with a long pattern of how society coddles racists and downplays the violent white supremacist ideology that routinely places the grievances of white people above those of their Black, often disenfranchised and downtrodden countrymen and women.

OREGON KILLING SUSPECT-GUN

Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New reports indicate that the gun found in the pocket of a man after he was killed by police in Washington fits the make of the gun likely used to kill a man after a pro-Trump rally in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police records released this week show the gun recovered from Michael Reinoehl in Washington was one of three types of .380-caliber guns that ballistics tests indicate likely killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, an Oregon States Police forensic scientist reported. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says a full forensic examination of the gun hasn’t been completed yet. Reinoehl, a self-described antifa activist, was killed in Washington by a fugitive task force.

SEA OTTER REINTRODUCTION

Pacific sea otter reintroduction gets nudge from Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed this year’s federal budget, which includes a directive to study sea otter reintroduction in the Pacific Northwest. The Northwest News Network reports that Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley for Oregon added the paragraph to the budget bill. It directs the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to study the feasibility and cost of reestablishing the marine mammals where they were once hunted to near-extinction along the Pacific coast. But the signed directive did not include any additional funding to conduct the feasibility study. A report is expected by December 2022.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OREGON

Oregon State Police warns against armed takeover of Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Police says it is aware of “rumors” that armed groups are considering taking over the state Capitol and warned that anyone attempting that would be arrested. The agency is also asking Oregonians to report anyone who may be planning an armed takeover to authorities. Many armed and angry supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday at the statehouse and burned a life-size puppet of Gov. Kate Brown in effigy. Police declared an unlawful assembly and made two arrests. The pro-Trump crowd was rallying around false allegations of election fraud as an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Police arrest 4 in Portland in protest over police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested four people after a group of about 100 gathered at a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was a protest over a police shooting in Wisconsin Jacob Blake — the Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 — was paralyzed when he was shot. Wisconsin officials ruled Tuesday none of the officers involved would be charged. The protesters gathered near the police station in North Portland.KOIN reports the dumpster fires were seen around 10:30 p.m. Minutes later, Portland police issued a loudspeaker warning about complying with orders or crowd control tactics and arrests could follow.