Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR-TRUMP

Inslee calls Trump a ‘cancer,’ demands removal from office

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is joining other senior politicians from the state in calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office. Inslee spoke Thursday morning during a preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press. The Democrat called Trump the “cancer” at the heart of the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday, and said he must be removed from office by any legal means necessary. Several members of Washington’s congressional delegation have also called for Trump to be impeached or stripped of power through the 25th Amendment, including U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat.

CAPITOLS-ARMED PROTESTS

Armed statehouse protests set tone for US Capitol insurgents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. Political science professor Joe Lowndes says there’s a direct relationship between the growing paramilitary activity in state Capitols and what happened Wednesday. Jay Ulfelder with the Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School says the event at the U.S. Capitol likely helped groups recruit and radicalize new members, and that could mean more armed protests at statehouses.

BOEING-PLANE-SETTLEMENT

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle charge over 737 Max

Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine. The 737 Max entered service in 2017. The first crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and a second occurred five months later in Ethiopia. In both cases, an automated system pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

Amid riot fears, Washington lawmakers plan in-person session

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are defending their plan to open the legislative session in person next Monday. Their comments follow the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as well as the storming of the governor’s property in Olympia by President Donald Trump’s loyalists. Leaders from both parties spoke during an online preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press on Thursday, saying that the state Constitution requires lawmakers to meet in person, that meeting in the Capitol would be safer than meeting elsewhere, and that it is crucial to demonstrate that lawmakers will not be intimidated from doing the people’s business.

DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE-GUILTY PLEA

20-year-old pleads guilty to possessing Molotov cocktails

SEATTLE (AP) — An Edmonds, Washington, man has pleaded guilty to possessing Molotov cocktail devices that he used to set fire to Seattle police vehicles during a May protest that turned violent. According to the plea agreement, 20-year-old Kelly Thomas Jackson made the destructive devices after researching how on the internet. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the two counts of possession of a destructive device when he’s sentenced on March 29. According to court records, two counts of arson were dismissed as part of his plea agreement. Jackson’s lawyer did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

OREGON KILLING SUSPECT-GUN

Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New reports indicate that the gun found in the pocket of a man after he was killed by police in Washington fits the make of the gun likely used to kill a man after a pro-Trump rally in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police records released this week show the gun recovered from Michael Reinoehl in Washington was one of three types of .380-caliber guns that ballistics tests indicate likely killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, an Oregon States Police forensic scientist reported. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says a full forensic examination of the gun hasn’t been completed yet. Reinoehl, a self-described antifa activist, was killed in Washington by a fugitive task force.

UNSHELTERED HOMELESS COUNT

Unsheltered homeless won’t be counted in Seattle this year

SEATTLE (AP) — This year will be the first since at least 1980 there won’t be a count of people living outside in Seattle. The homeless census happens every January and provides a snapshot of how many people are living outdoors and in shelters within King County. The federal government requires every U.S. county to perform the count every two years, but King County has done it every year since before that mandate. Last month, The Seattle Times reports U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted permission to King County to not conduct the count over concerns around exposing volunteers and people being counted to the coronavirus.

FATAL SHOOTING-MARYSVILLE

2 teenage boys arrested after another teen was fatally shot

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Two teenage boys in Marysville, ages 16 and 17, are in custody after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and died. The two teens were arrested for investigation of second-degree murder when Marysville police carried out search warrants Wednesday. Both of the arrested boys resided in Marysville. Police had received reports of gunshots at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday. They found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he later died. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN

18-year-old charged in hit-and-run that killed UW student

SEATTLE (AP) — An 18-year-old driver was charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a 23-year-old student who was struck on the Montlake Bridge on New Year’s Day. That’s according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Kyle Dickinson also was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a valid driver’s license. He was released from King County Jail after posting $100,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Jan 14. Prosecutors say Dickinson was driving his parents’ car around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 when he hit UW student Jared West, who had just left a nearby party and in the street.

THE OKLAHOMAN-NEW EDITOR

Seattle Times managing editor named new Oklahoman editor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoman has hired Seattle Times managing editor Ray Rivera to be its new executive editor. The Oklahoma City daily reports Rivera also will serve as regional editor of other Gannett-owned USA Today Network’s Sunbelt region publications in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico. Rivera’s appointment was announced Thursday. The El Paso, Texas, native grew up in Raton, New Mexico. Rivera helped lead the Times’ coverage of systemic problems with Boeing’s 737 Max that led to two crashes and 346 deaths. The coverage won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. Rivera succeeds Kelly Dyer Fry, who retired from The Oklahoman at the end of last year.