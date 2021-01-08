AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jan. 08.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 08 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education staff

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.