Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says two city officers were apparently in Washington, D.C., Wednesday when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol and that an investigation will be launched to find out whether they committed criminal acts. In a statement late Friday, Adrian Diaz, the city’s interim chief, said the department supports constitutionally protected free speech, “but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer.” Diaz says the matter has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability, the city’s independent police watchdog.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health announced on Friday that all eight regions in the state’s new COVID-19 recovery plan will remain in the first phase until at least Jan. 18. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s regional economic reopening plan earlier this week, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a statement that he knows people in Washington want to move forward as quickly as possible with respect to COVID-19 but the metrics show that the state is just not ready to do so now.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has activated up to 750 members of the National Guard to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus as the state Legislature prepares to convene its 105-day legislative session. On Wednesday, a group of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the governor’s residence, which is next to the Capitol, including some who were armed and attacked or threatened journalists. That breach came hours after the siege of the nation’s Capitol building. Inslee wrote that there will be areas for people to exercise their First Amendment rights on the Capitol Campus but that fencing and security personnel will restrict access to areas that are open only to legislators and staff.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will welcome several first-time lawmakers this year for the legislative session expected to begin on Monday, including the state’s first Black senator in 10 years. KING-TV reported that T’wina Nobles is scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator Friday, and is expected to start her new role on Monday. Nobles unseated Republican incumbent Steve O’Ban. The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission said the competitors combined spent more than $1.7 million on the race, not including independent expenditures. Nobles was previously the CEO and president of the Tacoma Urban League for more than three years. A search is underway for her replacement.