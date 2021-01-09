Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points and No. 1 Stanford used a big third quarter to beat 11th-ranked Oregon 70-63. The Cardinal played in Northern California for the first time in nearly a month. Francesca Belibi’s three-point play with 17 seconds remaining in the third capped a second decisive 9-0 run that period by the short-handed Cardinal. Stanford has been at the top of the AP poll for five consecutive weeks.

SEATTLE (AP) — For the third time this season the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will meet on Saturday to open the NFC playoffs. The teams split their meetings in the regular season with the Rams winning in Los Angeles and the Seahawks claiming a 20-9 victory two weeks ago in Seattle that clinched the NFC West title. The Rams are back in the playoffs after a one-year absence but there is uncertainty whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will start at QB. Goff suffered a thumb injury in the last game against Seattle. The Seahawks have won 10 straight home playoff games, but this will be their first since January 2017.