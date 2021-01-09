Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-CAPITOL PROTESTS

Video: Lawmaker opened Oregon Capitol to protesters in 2020

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Security video shows a Republican state representative letting protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a December special legislative session. Demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors as lawmakers inside the building on Dec. 21 discussed coronavirus-related bills. Around 50 protesters briefly breached the building. The Capitol has been closed to the public as part of a pandemic safety measure. House Speaker Tina Kotek said Thursday during a news conference about the Capitol operations safety plan that Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, had allowed protesters into the building. Kotek called Nearman’s actions “reckless and dangerous.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon National Guard to support COVID-19 vaccinations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in a mass vaccination that doctor in charge called “the most meaningful work of my career.” Next week, the operation will be stepped up with the Oregon National Guard having been called up by Gov. Kate Brown to support the mission at the fairgrounds. On Friday, Oregon recorded 7,994 doses of vaccine administered — including 578 second doses — raising the state’s total number of shots given to 74,914. The Oregon Health Authority expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will qualify for access to COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1a.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL

Providence closes hospital unit amid COVID-19 outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Providence Health & Services has shut down a unit of its Northeast Portland hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to 49 staffers and patients contracting the virus. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the outbreak is the largest to date at a metro-area hospital around Portland and is believed to have started Dec. 20. Officials say it was centered in a unit that treats patients who are stable but in need of ongoing, intense care, like stroke and traumatic brain injury victims. Providence spokesman Gary Walker said 36 hospital workers and 13 patients contracted the virus. He says none of them have died and most were asymptomatic or mildly ill.

POLICE CUSTODY ESCAPE

Man wanted in cop attack, escape apprehended

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man wanted for allegedly striking a Portland police officer while driving a stolen pickup and then escaping custody has been apprehended in Southeast Portland. David Dahlen had been on the run nearly a week. He escaped a holding cell on the Portland Police Bureau’s detective floor in the downtown Multnomah County Justice Center, and exited through a stairwell door last Saturday. Portland police said members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found him inside a car at Lents Park early Friday, tried to block the car, but the driver was able to pull away. Portland officers put down spike strips, deflating its tires. Police say Dahlen was arrested after the driver lost control and hit a retaining wall and power pole.

TIGARD-RIOT DECLARED

Police declare riot over protest against cop shooting man

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Police declared a riot and arrested one person in Tigard, Oregon, following demonstrations in response to a fatal shooting by a Tigard police officer. KGW reports police said about 100 people marched to the Tigard Police Department at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said during the march, some in the group vandalized several businesses, breaking windows and tagging both public and private property with graffiti. The police shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon. Police say the officer shot and killed 26-year-old Jacob MacDuff, who was allegedly armed with a knife following a reported domestic disturbance. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-STATEHOUSE-SECURITY

State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some governors and state lawmakers are reassessing security at state capitols across the country after the violence that occurred this week at the U.S. Capitol. Like the nation’s capitol, many statehouses are regular targets for demonstrations. Many already have armed security personnel and metal detectors that screen visitors. But state security officials are considering whether they need to do more. Officials in several states say security will be enhanced as their legislatures convene and governors are inaugurated this month.

SUNPOWER FACTORY CLOSURE

SunPower will close factory in Hillsboro, lay off 170

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — SunPower says it will close the former SolarWorld factory in Hillsboro, laying off 170 people in ongoing manufacturing setbacks at the site. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Japanese semiconductor producer Komatsu Silicon America spent $500 million to build the plant during the 1990s but never opened it. SunPower began production there in 2018 but amid shifting dynamics in the highly competitive solar industry, scaled back almost immediately. Last year it said it would sell the Hillsboro property to Japanese technology giant NTT, which said it would build a server farm on the site. SunPower said at the time that it planned to continue making solar products there, but said Thursday that it would not.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOAN FRAUD

2 accused of fraudulently obtaining $2.2M in COVID-19 loans

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men are accused of converting for personal use over $2.2 million in loans meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Andrew Aaron Lloyd, of Lebanon, and Russell Schort, of Myrtle Creek, are charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in federal court in Eugene. The FBI started investigating after receiving information that the men fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as CARES. It wasn’t immediately known if the men have attorneys to comment for them.