Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — County officials and police say the opening of a tiny home village for homeless people in North Portland has been delayed after a vandal destroyed nearly every sleeping pod in the shelter. Officer Melissa Newhard, a Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman, told The Oregonian that the vandal entered the St. Johns Village on Dec. 19 and broke out windows in 15 of the shelter’s 19 tiny homes. The vandalism caused about $8,000 damage in the newly-purchased single-occupancy pods. Each of the pods is about 8-by-12 feet, with electricity, heat systems and a built-in bed. The village is now expected to open in February.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Security video shows a Republican state representative letting protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a December special legislative session. Demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors as lawmakers inside the building on Dec. 21 discussed coronavirus-related bills. Around 50 protesters briefly breached the building. The Capitol has been closed to the public as part of a pandemic safety measure. House Speaker Tina Kotek said Thursday during a news conference about the Capitol operations safety plan that Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, had allowed protesters into the building. Kotek called Nearman’s actions “reckless and dangerous.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in a mass vaccination that doctor in charge called “the most meaningful work of my career.” Next week, the operation will be stepped up with the Oregon National Guard having been called up by Gov. Kate Brown to support the mission at the fairgrounds. On Friday, Oregon recorded 7,994 doses of vaccine administered — including 578 second doses — raising the state’s total number of shots given to 74,914. The Oregon Health Authority expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will qualify for access to COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1a.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Providence Health & Services has shut down a unit of its Northeast Portland hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to 49 staffers and patients contracting the virus. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the outbreak is the largest to date at a metro-area hospital around Portland and is believed to have started Dec. 20. Officials say it was centered in a unit that treats patients who are stable but in need of ongoing, intense care, like stroke and traumatic brain injury victims. Providence spokesman Gary Walker said 36 hospital workers and 13 patients contracted the virus. He says none of them have died and most were asymptomatic or mildly ill.