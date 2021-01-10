Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says two city officers were apparently in Washington, D.C., Wednesday when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol and that an investigation will be launched to find out whether they committed criminal acts. In a statement late Friday, Adrian Diaz, the city’s interim chief, said the department supports constitutionally protected free speech, “but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer.” Diaz says the matter has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability, the city’s independent police watchdog.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at a Walla Walla home. The Walla Walla Police Department said Saturday that 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor was the man officers found dead at the scene. A 43-year-old man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a regional medical center. His condition wasn’t released. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Gerald Taylor’s son, 47-year-old Stephen A. Taylor, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and jail records do not show if he has obtained an attorney.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A child who was critically injured in a Spokane house fire several days ago has died. The Spokesman-Review reports 4-year-old Michael Kane II suffered critical injuries from smoke inhalation during the early morning fire at his family’s home on Jan. 3. The boy’s grandmother, Brenda Kane, says the child was recognized with an honor walk Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ceremony commemorates the act of organ donation, and an online fundraising page run by friends of the Kane family said recipients had been found for Michael’s heart and kidneys. The Spokane Fire Department said the fire, which started when items near a fireplace ignited, was accidental.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health announced on Friday that all eight regions in the state’s new COVID-19 recovery plan will remain in the first phase until at least Jan. 18. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s regional economic reopening plan earlier this week, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a statement that he knows people in Washington want to move forward as quickly as possible with respect to COVID-19 but the metrics show that the state is just not ready to do so now.