Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson’s interception 42 yards for a score, and the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game. The best defense in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks. The Rams pulled off the upset without a healthy quarterback after John Wolford was injured in the first quarter. Jared Goff and his injured thumb took over and capped the win with a late TD pass to Robert Woods.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 25 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 19 to lift No. 17 Oregon to a 79-73 victory over Utah. LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for the Ducks before exiting late in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Amauri Hardy added 13. Oregon beat Utah for the 18th time in the last 20 games between the two schools. Timmy Allen scored 23 points and Mikael Jantunen added a career-high 20 points to lead the Utes. Pelle Larsson had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists before fouling out in the final minute. Utah shot 57% from the field but could not overcome 18 turnovers. Oregon scored 25 points off those turnovers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 37 points, making six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to a 125-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 31 and faced little resistance from a Kings team that gave up 144 points to Toronto just a night earlier. Sacramento (4-6) didn’t fare much better defensively Saturday and lost for the fifth time in six games. Damian Lillard scored 17 points and Carmelo Anthony added 13 for Portland. Marvin Bagley III had 15 points for the Kings.

SEATTLE (AP) — Whether it was John Wolford’s inexperience or Jared Goff’s battered thumb under center the Seattle Seahawks should have had the advantage. While it was a combination of running and defense that proved to be the difference, Goff played a major role in the Rams’ 30-20 win over the Seahawks. Goff’s numbers weren’t special but they probably shouldn’t have been. Two weeks ago he suffered a thumb injury in a loss to the Seahawks that required surgery. Wolford started the game, but left with an injury in the first quarter. Goff took over and combined with Cam Akers running did enough to keep the Rams’ season going.