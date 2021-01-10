Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LEGISLATIVE REDISTRICTING

Official: Boise area might gain 1 legislative district

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state official says population estimates suggest the Boise metropolitan region will gain another legislative district at the expense of the rural portions of the state. Keith Bybee, the deputy division manager of the Legislative Services budget office, said Thursday that while 2020 census figures won’t be finalized until April, Ada and Canyon have accounted for about 60% of the population growth in the state since 2012. A statewide redistricting effort slated to begin later this year will attempt to divide Idaho into 35 legislative districts with roughly equal populations. The effort will also try to apportion two roughly equal congressional districts.

HOUSE FIRE-CHILD DIES

Child dies from injuries sustained in Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A child who was critically injured in a Spokane house fire several days ago has died. The Spokesman-Review reports 4-year-old Michael Kane II suffered critical injuries from smoke inhalation during the early morning fire at his family’s home on Jan. 3. The boy’s grandmother, Brenda Kane, says the child was recognized with an honor walk Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ceremony commemorates the act of organ donation, and an online fundraising page run by friends of the Kane family said recipients had been found for Michael’s heart and kidneys. The Spokane Fire Department said the fire, which started when items near a fireplace ignited, was accidental.

POCATELLO WOMAN DEATH-TEENS SENTENCE

California teens sentenced up to life in Idaho woman’s death

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced two teenagers from California up to life in prison for their roles in the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old woman in Idaho. The Idaho State Journal reported Friday that 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz sentenced 19-year-old Dustin Garrett Alfaro and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero to at least 22 and 27 years, respectively. Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero pleaded guilty in October to first-degree felony murder charges in the fatal stabbing of Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello in March 2019 during an attempted robbery. Koehler is survived by her six children, 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-LEGISLATURE-LAWSUIT

Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and the Republican speaker of the House contending the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored. Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum filed the lawsuit Thursday saying lawmakers aren’t required to wear masks. They want a judge to order House Speaker Scott Bedke to allow lawmakers to participate remotely and provide other work accommodations. Bedke says he’s working to make a safe and productive environment where lawmakers can wrap up business as quickly and effectively as possible.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-STATEHOUSE-SECURITY

State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some governors and state lawmakers are reassessing security at state capitols across the country after the violence that occurred this week at the U.S. Capitol. Like the nation’s capitol, many statehouses are regular targets for demonstrations. Many already have armed security personnel and metal detectors that screen visitors. But state security officials are considering whether they need to do more. Officials in several states say security will be enhanced as their legislatures convene and governors are inaugurated this month.

CAPITOLS-ARMED PROTESTS

Armed statehouse protests set tone for US Capitol insurgents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When President Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, the nation was shocked, but not unwarned. A series of dress rehearsals of sorts have played out in statehouses in Michigan, Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in recent months, with armed protesters forcing their way into buildings. Political science professor Joe Lowndes says there’s a direct relationship between the growing paramilitary activity in state Capitols and what happened Wednesday. Jay Ulfelder with the Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School says the event at the U.S. Capitol likely helped groups recruit and radicalize new members, and that could mean more armed protests at statehouses.