Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

2 Seattle officers placed on leave in probe into Capitol mob

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief says two city officers were apparently in Washington, D.C., Wednesday when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol and that an investigation will be launched to find out whether they committed criminal acts. In a statement late Friday, Adrian Diaz, the city’s interim chief, said the department supports constitutionally protected free speech, “but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer.” Diaz says the matter has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability, the city’s independent police watchdog.

Police release name of man who died in Walla Walla shooting

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at a Walla Walla home. The Walla Walla Police Department said Saturday that 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor was the man officers found dead at the scene. A 43-year-old man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a regional medical center. His condition wasn’t released. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Gerald Taylor’s son, 47-year-old Stephen A. Taylor, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and jail records do not show if he has obtained an attorney.

Child dies from injuries sustained in Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A child who was critically injured in a Spokane house fire several days ago has died. The Spokesman-Review reports 4-year-old Michael Kane II suffered critical injuries from smoke inhalation during the early morning fire at his family’s home on Jan. 3. The boy’s grandmother, Brenda Kane, says the child was recognized with an honor walk Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ceremony commemorates the act of organ donation, and an online fundraising page run by friends of the Kane family said recipients had been found for Michael’s heart and kidneys. The Spokane Fire Department said the fire, which started when items near a fireplace ignited, was accidental.

Entire state to remain in Phase 1 under new COVID-19 plan

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health announced on Friday that all eight regions in the state’s new COVID-19 recovery plan will remain in the first phase until at least Jan. 18. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s regional economic reopening plan earlier this week, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a statement that he knows people in Washington want to move forward as quickly as possible with respect to COVID-19 but the metrics show that the state is just not ready to do so now.

National Guard activated for start of legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has activated up to 750 members of the National Guard to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus as the state Legislature prepares to convene its 105-day legislative session. On Wednesday, a group of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the governor’s residence, which is next to the Capitol, including some who were armed and attacked or threatened journalists. That breach came hours after the siege of the nation’s Capitol building. Inslee wrote that there will be areas for people to exercise their First Amendment rights on the Capitol Campus but that fencing and security personnel will restrict access to areas that are open only to legislators and staff.

Washington state to swear in first Black senator in 10 years

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will welcome several first-time lawmakers this year for the legislative session expected to begin on Monday, including the state’s first Black senator in 10 years. KING-TV reported that T’wina Nobles is scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator Friday, and is expected to start her new role on Monday. Nobles unseated Republican incumbent Steve O’Ban. The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission said the competitors combined spent more than $1.7 million on the race, not including independent expenditures. Nobles was previously the CEO and president of the Tacoma Urban League for more than three years. A search is underway for her replacement.

14 people may be banned after rowdy D.C. to Seattle flight

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says at least 14 people could be banned from the company’s flights after the passengers were rowdy, argumentative and refused to wear masks on a flight from Dulles International Airport to Seattle. The Seattle Times reports airline spokesperson Ray Lane said those passengers were on Flight 1085 from the D.C.-area airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday night. Lane wrote in an email Friday that their behavior was unacceptable and the airline apologized to guests on the flight who were made uncomfortable. The 14 passengers face being placed on Alaska’s ban list, Lane said.

Second Bremerton nursing home hit by COVID-19 outbreak

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Another Bremerton nursing home has been hit by the coronavirus. This time it’s Stafford Healthcare at Belmont, where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 37 people. Stafford’s Administrator Robert Washbond says three staff members and 34 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus. The first known cases came when two staffers tested positive on Dec. 16, but Washbond said it’s not known exactly how the virus entered the facility. Last month, 78 people were infected at Forest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, prompting staffing issues at the Bremerton nursing home.

State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some governors and state lawmakers are reassessing security at state capitols across the country after the violence that occurred this week at the U.S. Capitol. Like the nation’s capitol, many statehouses are regular targets for demonstrations. Many already have armed security personnel and metal detectors that screen visitors. But state security officials are considering whether they need to do more. Officials in several states say security will be enhanced as their legislatures convene and governors are inaugurated this month.

Death at Renton homeless hotel was positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person has died in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak at a hotel in Renton where more than 200 homeless are sheltered, according to King County officials. A post-mortem coronavirus test found the person was positive, according to the King County Medical Examiner. There have only been four deaths of COVID-19 among people staying in shelters, according to a King County online dashboard. The hotel in Renton, which was formerly a Red Lion property, had an outbreak of 35 cases last month among its homeless guests and housed staff. It’s the most seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic at any of the hotels the county is using.