Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 10.

Monday, Jan. 11 10:30 AM Washington state coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions set to expire

Monday, Jan. 11 Seattle City Council briefing

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or access Seattle Channel online

Tuesday, Jan. 12 9:00 AM Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz introduces forest health bill – Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz Hilary Franz and state Rep. Larry Springer hold a virtual press event to unveil a ‘transformative’ wildfire and forest health dedicated funding bill. Other speakers include East Pierce County Fire and Rescue Chief Bud Backer, American Lung Association Senior Advocacy Director Carrie Nyssen, Colville Tribal Chairman Rodney Cawston, and former firefighter Daniel Lyon

Members of the press interested in attending the virtual press event should RSVP to darwin.forsyth@dnr.wa.gov to receive the Zoom link.