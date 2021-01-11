BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Security fencing at the Washington state Capitol was defended by National Guard members Monday as the Legislature convened amid concerns that armed groups might try to occupy the building, which is closed to the public because of the pandemic. By Rachel La Corte and Gene Johnson. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL BREACH STATEHOUSES

State capitols across the nation stepped up security Monday, deploying National Guard units, SWAT teams and extra police officers while several legislatures convened amid heightened safety concerns following last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol. By David Lieb. SENT: 1030 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL BREACH SEATTLE POLICE

SEATTLE — Pressure continues to build for the head of Seattle’s police union as at least seven members of the Seattle City Council called for his resignation Monday after comments he made partly blaming Black Lives Matter and other liberal activists for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. UPCOMING: 300 words.

POLICE CHIEF SETTLEMENT

YAKIMA, Wash. — A former Washington state police chief who was fired last year is expected to collect a $125,000 settlement following employment claims he filed with state and federal agencies. SENT: 310 words.

DECARBONIZING CASCADIA

To the rest of the world, the United States’ Pacific Northwest and Canada’s British Columbia represent one of the supposedly most eco-friendly regions in North America, if not the globe. And yet on climate change the governments of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia actually underperformed compared to all the other states and provinces in the two countries, according to a new analysis by InvestigateWest. By Peter Fairly. SENT: 1890 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS WRAPUP

SEATTLE — The way this season finished for the Seattle Seahawks with their 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs only reinforced the core principles of how Pete Carroll wants to play. By Tim Booth. SENT: 880 words.

BKW-T25-Women’s-Bkb-Poll

Washington State has earned its first ranking ever in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll, entering at No. 25. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 680 words.

BKC-College-Bkb-Poll

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season. By John Marshall. SENT: 560 words.

IN BRIEF

PROVIDER SOCIAL MEDIA SITES: Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INMATE DEATH: Inmate at Aberdeen prison dies from COVID-19 complications.