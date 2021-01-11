Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board. Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation. Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site. Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed. The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state official says population estimates suggest the Boise metropolitan region will gain another legislative district at the expense of the rural portions of the state. Keith Bybee, the deputy division manager of the Legislative Services budget office, said Thursday that while 2020 census figures won’t be finalized until April, Ada and Canyon have accounted for about 60% of the population growth in the state since 2012. A statewide redistricting effort slated to begin later this year will attempt to divide Idaho into 35 legislative districts with roughly equal populations. The effort will also try to apportion two roughly equal congressional districts.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A child who was critically injured in a Spokane house fire several days ago has died. The Spokesman-Review reports 4-year-old Michael Kane II suffered critical injuries from smoke inhalation during the early morning fire at his family’s home on Jan. 3. The boy’s grandmother, Brenda Kane, says the child was recognized with an honor walk Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ceremony commemorates the act of organ donation, and an online fundraising page run by friends of the Kane family said recipients had been found for Michael’s heart and kidneys. The Spokane Fire Department said the fire, which started when items near a fireplace ignited, was accidental.

UNDATED (AP) — Support for President Donald Trump has been consistently strong among evangelicals, with some calling him the best friend Christians have had in the White House. On the first Sunday since the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the messages from the pulpits of Christian leaders who’ve backed Trump were as disparate as the opinions the nation’s citizenry. They ranged from recitations of debunked conspiracy theories of who was responsible, to calls for healing and following Jesus Christ rather than any individual person, to sermons that made no mention of Wednesday’s chaos.