Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board. Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation. Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site. Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed. The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responding to reports of shots fired from an apartment discovered multiple firearms, including a rifle with a magazine loaded with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Officials say a man was taken into custody without incident. Thirty-one-year-old David Yaron of Portland was booked Sunday for investigation of 14 counts of reckless endangering and 15 counts of discharge of a firearm in the city. The Portland Police Bureau says arriving officers detained the man after communicating with him by loudspeaker to leave the building unarmed. Officers then discovered the rifle and magazine, other firearms and body armor, and they found that shots had been fired into neighboring units. No one was hurt. It wasn’t known if Yaron had an attorney.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — County officials and police say the opening of a tiny home village for homeless people in North Portland has been delayed after a vandal destroyed nearly every sleeping pod in the shelter. Officer Melissa Newhard, a Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman, told The Oregonian that the vandal entered the St. Johns Village on Dec. 19 and broke out windows in 15 of the shelter’s 19 tiny homes. The vandalism caused about $8,000 damage in the newly-purchased single-occupancy pods. Each of the pods is about 8-by-12 feet, with electricity, heat systems and a built-in bed. The village is now expected to open in February.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters. The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting. They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The evidence gives lie to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president. An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.