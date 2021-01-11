Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Legislature convenes Monday under a large security presence because of concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedigs or occupy the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic. A right-wing militia had initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets to kick off its 105-day legislative session at noon Monday. While an organizer of the planned occupation canceled the event, he acknowledged he did expect some people might show up to create mayhem. Lawmakers’ agenda includes dealing with pressing issues related to COVID-19, such as support for struggling businesses and renters, and police reform.

SEATTLE (AP) — A 51-year-old Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The Seattle Times reports that Mark J. Leffingwell was also charged Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. confirmed Sunday that Leffingwell is from Seattle. Leffingwell and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Several dozen protesters were gathered Sunday afternoon outside Washington state’s Capitol building, which is surrounded by temporary fencing and National Guard members. Some were there to oppose vaccines, others were supporters of President Donald Trump and some were there to object to the closure of the building to the public during the upcoming legislative session. Sunday’s event was small and peaceful, with many people leaving the area by 3 p.m., in comparison to another protest that took place Wednesday where Trump loyalists stormed the governor’s property in Olympia.

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Okanogan County say a small helicopter crash-landed near an ice rink and a hotel in a northern Washington town but that no one was hurt. The county sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday’s crash landing in the town of Winthrop to KREM-TV. Witnesses told the station that children and adults had just been using the outdoor rink when the crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Sheriff Tony Hawley says two passengers on the aircraft were unhurt. It wasn’t known why the helicopter was attempting a landing in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.