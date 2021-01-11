Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — For all the success through the years, there is an indisputable fact Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks more veteran players can’t avoid. Since the Seahawks loss to New England in the Super Bowl in February 2015, their playoff performances have been complete failures by their own standards. It’s now been six years since Seattle won more than one game in a single postseason. The latest abbreviated playoff run may be the most troubling after Saturday’s 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored a career high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 11th-ranked Oregon obliterated Cal 100-41. Oregon entered with a four-game win streak over Cal with an average margin of victory of 39 points per game. Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points to lead the Ducks who had a half-dozen players score in double figures and a total of 11 score. Oregon shot 42 of 80 (52.5%) from the field. Ugonne Onyiah scored 13 for Cal.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime and Washington State rallied past No. 7 Arizona 71-69. Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker. Washington State beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. The Cougars have won four in a row and are 7-1. Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, who are 8-2.

SEATTLE (AP) — Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson’s interception 42 yards for a score, and the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game. The best defense in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks. The Rams pulled off the upset without a healthy quarterback after John Wolford was injured in the first quarter. Jared Goff and his injured thumb took over and capped the win with a late TD pass to Robert Woods.