Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL PLANE CRASH-OREGON

2 killed in small jet crash on Oregon tribal reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board. Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation. Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site. Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed. The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

PORTLAND APARTMENT SHOOTING

Portland man arrested after shots fired into apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police responding to reports of shots fired from an apartment discovered multiple firearms, including a rifle with a magazine loaded with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Officials say a man was taken into custody without incident. Thirty-one-year-old David Yaron of Portland was booked Sunday for investigation of 14 counts of reckless endangering and 15 counts of discharge of a firearm in the city. The Portland Police Bureau says arriving officers detained the man after communicating with him by loudspeaker to leave the building unarmed. Officers then discovered the rifle and magazine, other firearms and body armor, and they found that shots had been fired into neighboring units. No one was hurt. It wasn’t known if Yaron had an attorney.

HOMELESS HOUSING-VANDALISM

Vandal damages tiny home village designed for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — County officials and police say the opening of a tiny home village for homeless people in North Portland has been delayed after a vandal destroyed nearly every sleeping pod in the shelter. Officer Melissa Newhard, a Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman, told The Oregonian that the vandal entered the St. Johns Village on Dec. 19 and broke out windows in 15 of the shelter’s 19 tiny homes. The vandalism caused about $8,000 damage in the newly-purchased single-occupancy pods. Each of the pods is about 8-by-12 feet, with electricity, heat systems and a built-in bed. The village is now expected to open in February.

CAPITOL BREACH-WHO WAS THERE

Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters. The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting. They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The evidence gives lie to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president. An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.

OREGON-CAPITOL PROTESTS

Video: Lawmaker opened Oregon Capitol to protesters in 2020

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Security video shows a Republican state representative letting protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a December special legislative session. Demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors as lawmakers inside the building on Dec. 21 discussed coronavirus-related bills. Around 50 protesters briefly breached the building. The Capitol has been closed to the public as part of a pandemic safety measure. House Speaker Tina Kotek said Thursday during a news conference about the Capitol operations safety plan that Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, had allowed protesters into the building. Kotek called Nearman’s actions “reckless and dangerous.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon National Guard to support COVID-19 vaccinations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in a mass vaccination that doctor in charge called “the most meaningful work of my career.” Next week, the operation will be stepped up with the Oregon National Guard having been called up by Gov. Kate Brown to support the mission at the fairgrounds. On Friday, Oregon recorded 7,994 doses of vaccine administered — including 578 second doses — raising the state’s total number of shots given to 74,914. The Oregon Health Authority expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will qualify for access to COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1a.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL

Providence closes hospital unit amid COVID-19 outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Providence Health & Services has shut down a unit of its Northeast Portland hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to 49 staffers and patients contracting the virus. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the outbreak is the largest to date at a metro-area hospital around Portland and is believed to have started Dec. 20. Officials say it was centered in a unit that treats patients who are stable but in need of ongoing, intense care, like stroke and traumatic brain injury victims. Providence spokesman Gary Walker said 36 hospital workers and 13 patients contracted the virus. He says none of them have died and most were asymptomatic or mildly ill.

POLICE CUSTODY ESCAPE

Man wanted in cop attack, escape apprehended

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man wanted for allegedly striking a Portland police officer while driving a stolen pickup and then escaping custody has been apprehended in Southeast Portland. David Dahlen had been on the run nearly a week. He escaped a holding cell on the Portland Police Bureau’s detective floor in the downtown Multnomah County Justice Center, and exited through a stairwell door last Saturday. Portland police said members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found him inside a car at Lents Park early Friday, tried to block the car, but the driver was able to pull away. Portland officers put down spike strips, deflating its tires. Police say Dahlen was arrested after the driver lost control and hit a retaining wall and power pole.