Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

Washington Legislature convenes under tight security

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Legislature convenes Monday under a large security presence because of concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedigs or occupy the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic. A right-wing militia had initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets to kick off its 105-day legislative session at noon Monday. While an organizer of the planned occupation canceled the event, he acknowledged he did expect some people might show up to create mayhem. Lawmakers’ agenda includes dealing with pressing issues related to COVID-19, such as support for struggling businesses and renters, and police reform.

CAPITOL BREACH-SEATTLE MAN ARRESTED

Seattle man charged with assaulting officer in Capitol riot

SEATTLE (AP) — A 51-year-old Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The Seattle Times reports that Mark J. Leffingwell was also charged Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. confirmed Sunday that Leffingwell is from Seattle. Leffingwell and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

WASHINGTON PROTESTS

Protesters gather outside Capitol in Olympia, Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Several dozen protesters were gathered Sunday afternoon outside Washington state’s Capitol building, which is surrounded by temporary fencing and National Guard members. Some were there to oppose vaccines, others were supporters of President Donald Trump and some were there to object to the closure of the building to the public during the upcoming legislative session. Sunday’s event was small and peaceful, with many people leaving the area by 3 p.m., in comparison to another protest that took place Wednesday where Trump loyalists stormed the governor’s property in Olympia.

HELICOPTER CRASH LANDING

Helicopter crash lands near Winthrop ice rink; no injuries

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Okanogan County say a small helicopter crash-landed near an ice rink and a hotel in a northern Washington town but that no one was hurt. The county sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday’s crash landing in the town of Winthrop to KREM-TV. Witnesses told the station that children and adults had just been using the outdoor rink when the crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Sheriff Tony Hawley says two passengers on the aircraft were unhurt. It wasn’t known why the helicopter was attempting a landing in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

CAPITOL BREACH-SEATTLE POLICE

Seattle union head criticized for U.S. Capitol riot comments

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police accountability office is investigating tweets by the head of the city’s police officers union that suggested Black Lives Matter and other liberal activists share blame for last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports that the Office of Police Accountability has opened an internal investigation into the tweets by Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild. The tweets include one on Friday saying that the “far right and far left are responsible for that sad day.” Solan didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Times.

WALLA WALLA SHOOTING-VICTIM ID

Police release name of man who died in Walla Walla shooting

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at a Walla Walla home. The Walla Walla Police Department said Saturday that 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor was the man officers found dead at the scene. A 43-year-old man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a regional medical center. His condition wasn’t released. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Gerald Taylor’s son, 47-year-old Stephen A. Taylor, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and jail records do not show if he has obtained an attorney.

HOUSE FIRE-CHILD DIES

Child dies from injuries sustained in Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A child who was critically injured in a Spokane house fire several days ago has died. The Spokesman-Review reports 4-year-old Michael Kane II suffered critical injuries from smoke inhalation during the early morning fire at his family’s home on Jan. 3. The boy’s grandmother, Brenda Kane, says the child was recognized with an honor walk Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ceremony commemorates the act of organ donation, and an online fundraising page run by friends of the Kane family said recipients had been found for Michael’s heart and kidneys. The Spokane Fire Department said the fire, which started when items near a fireplace ignited, was accidental.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Entire state to remain in Phase 1 under new COVID-19 plan

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health announced on Friday that all eight regions in the state’s new COVID-19 recovery plan will remain in the first phase until at least Jan. 18. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state’s regional economic reopening plan earlier this week, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a statement that he knows people in Washington want to move forward as quickly as possible with respect to COVID-19 but the metrics show that the state is just not ready to do so now.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-NATIONAL GUARD

National Guard activated for start of legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has activated up to 750 members of the National Guard to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus as the state Legislature prepares to convene its 105-day legislative session. On Wednesday, a group of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the governor’s residence, which is next to the Capitol, including some who were armed and attacked or threatened journalists. That breach came hours after the siege of the nation’s Capitol building. Inslee wrote that there will be areas for people to exercise their First Amendment rights on the Capitol Campus but that fencing and security personnel will restrict access to areas that are open only to legislators and staff.

BLACK WASHINGTON SENATOR

Washington state to swear in first Black senator in 10 years

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will welcome several first-time lawmakers this year for the legislative session expected to begin on Monday, including the state’s first Black senator in 10 years. KING-TV reported that T’wina Nobles is scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator Friday, and is expected to start her new role on Monday. Nobles unseated Republican incumbent Steve O’Ban. The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission said the competitors combined spent more than $1.7 million on the race, not including independent expenditures. Nobles was previously the CEO and president of the Tacoma Urban League for more than three years. A search is underway for her replacement.