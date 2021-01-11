WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-5-8
(two, five, eight)Hit 5
07-10-19-26-36
(seven, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-six)Keno
11-12-17-20-25-27-29-31-32-41-42-43-47-50-52-63-69-74-76-78
(eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight)Lotto
03-08-27-42-45-46
(three, eight, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six)Match 4
03-05-18-22
(three, five, eighteen, twenty-two)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $600 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
Comments