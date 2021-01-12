BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

CAPITOL BREACH COVID

WASHINGTON — Within a span of about 24 hours, three House Democrats announced they tested positive for COVID-19, prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a super-spreader event threatening the health of lawmakers and their staffs. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 720 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE WILDFIRES

SPOKANE, Wash. — After yet another year of catastrophic wildfires in Washington state, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is once again proposing that the state create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight the fires. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 460 words.

BOEING ORDERS

Boeing Co. got a bump in orders and deliveries of new planes in December, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a poor year for the big aircraft maker. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

WINTER STORM FLOODING

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest is experiencing heavy rains, flooding and landslides, along with heavy snow and possible avalanches on Tuesday and Wednesday as an atmospheric river collides with Washington and Oregon. SENT: 310 words.

BOOKSTORE CONSERVATIVE WRITER

PORTLAND, Ore. — Powell’s Books has announced that the iconic Portland bookstore will not place the book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on its shelves following a backlash. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS SCHNEIDER

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft. By Tim Booth. SENT: 390 words.

IN BRIEF

FORMER TEAM OWNER TAX FRAUD: Man imprisoned for sex assault pleads guilty to tax fraud.

VIRUS OUTBREAK THEFT: Respiratory therapist sentenced for stealing COVID equipment.