Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek has stripped a Republican lawmaker of his responsibilities and has called for his resignation after he let far-right protesters into the state Capitol during a December special legislative session. Security video shows Rep. Mike Nearman, of Independence, opening the door into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a session in which demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors. Kotek said Monday she has stripped Nearman of his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments. Nearman has agreed to forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24-hours notice before arriving there, and not allow “non-authorized personnel” access to the building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon, the state’s health authority reported on Monday. Originally, state officials had set a goal of vaccinating 100,000 people with first doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of last of 2020, but by New Year’s Eve less than 40,000 doses had been administered. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Monday. The total amount of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic is 126,607. The state’s total death toll is 1,613.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been accused of firing a gun at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, two days after he was arrested outside the state Capitol in Salem on a trespassing charge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cody Melby of Beavercreek pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor depredation of government property. A federal complaint says two courthouse security officers arrested Melby on Friday after seeing him walking inside a fenced-in area in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. The complaint says Melby told the security officers that he had been firing his gun. Melby was arrested Wednesday at the state Capitol on suspicion of trespassing with a gun.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Researchers say in a new study that wildfire smoke accounted for up to half of all small particle air pollution in parts of the western U.S. in recent years. The researchers from Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego used satellite images and air quality data to model how much pollution was generated by fires. They found that even as pollution from other sources in western states declined, the amount from fires increased sharply. The findings underscore the growing public health threat posed by climate change as it contributes to catastrophic wildfires such as those in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020.