Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The conservative-friendly social network Parler has been booted off the internet over ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol. But before the app was banned, digital activists made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document last week’s riot. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service early Monday, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online. The 2-year-old app welcomed a surge of new users and became the No. 1 free app on iPhones late last week, when Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms silenced President Donald Trump’s accounts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Legislature has convened under a large security presence amid concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings. The Capitol is closed to the public because of the pandemic and lawmakers started their work late Monday morning. At least two people were arrested. A right-wing militia initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature starts its 105-day legislative session. An organizer canceled the event but said he expected some people might show up to create mayhem.

UNDATED (AP) — State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. State capitols were reinforced with extra police officers and National Guard units Monday as some legislatures returned to business. Fencing had already gone up around some capitols during racial injustice protests last summer, and it is being added at others. In Michigan, where armed demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions entered the capitol last year, a state commission voted to bar the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) — An internet provider based in northern Idaho, says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to claims of censorship.KREM-TV reports that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, Idaho, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington.The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that starting next Wednesday after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.