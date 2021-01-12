Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 9.6 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 off the bench for the Blazers, who erased a 17-point deficit and overcame Pascal Siakam’s first career triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Siakam’s potential game-winning shot rimmed out on the final play — for the second time in two nights. The same thing happened to him in a one-point loss Sunday to Golden State.

SEATTLE (AP) — The way this season finished for the Seattle Seahawks with their 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs only reinforced the core principles of how Pete Carroll wants to play. In his view the Seahawks lost some of those principles at times despite going 12-4 and winning their first division title in four years. And despite all the numbers Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and others posted Carroll believes getting away from some of those core values, especially on offense, ended up costing his team.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season. The Zags received 63 first-place votes from a national media panel and the Bears had one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week. Gonzaga beat BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88 last week to stretch its winning streak to 16 straight, dating to last season. Baylor beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold. No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17. Louisville is back in the rankings at No. 16 and Ohio State returned at No. 21. Rutgers, Michigan State and Florida State tumbled out.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington State has earned its first ranking ever in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll, entering at No. 25. The Cougars knocked off then-No. 7 Arizona in overtime on Sunday. While Washington State was enjoying its first ranking, Stanford tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the poll. The Cardinal received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. They were followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina. The Wolfpack received the other No. 1 vote.