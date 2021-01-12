Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROVIDER-SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) — An internet provider based in northern Idaho, says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to claims of censorship.KREM-TV reports that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, Idaho, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington.The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that starting next Wednesday after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.

STATE OF STATE

Idaho Gov. Little: 2020 like a tornado, but state is strong

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little describes 2020 like a deadly and damaging tornado, but says Idaho is strong heading into the new year with a coronavirus vaccine now available. The Republican governor’s state of the state speech on Monday kicks off the next legislative session. It’s usually heavy on budget matters. But Little spent much of the speech talking about the coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 residents. He also mentioned last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists. Little says residents should not be intimidated and that the state is looking great financially, and is proposing $450 million in tax cuts and big spending on infrastructure.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-STATEHOUSES

State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns

State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. State capitols were reinforced with extra police officers and National Guard units Monday as some legislatures returned to business. Fencing had already gone up around some capitols during racial injustice protests last summer, and it is being added at others. In Michigan, where armed demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions entered the capitol last year, a state commission voted to bar the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.

WILDFIRES-DEADLY SMOKE

Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Researchers say in a new study that wildfire smoke accounted for up to half of all small particle air pollution in parts of the western U.S. in recent years. The researchers from Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego used satellite images and air quality data to model how much pollution was generated by fires. They found that even as pollution from other sources in western states declined, the amount from fires increased sharply. The findings underscore the growing public health threat posed by climate change as it contributes to catastrophic wildfires such as those in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020.

LEGISLATURE-CORONAVIRUS LAWSUIT

Idaho Legislature asks judge to nix lawsuit over virus rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature says a judge shouldn’t force its leaders to make additional accommodations for lawmakers during the coronavirus pandemic. Two Democratic lawmakers sued the Legislature and House speaker last week. They say the Statehouse is unsafe for them and others with chronic health conditions because coronavirus precautions are being ignored. They want a judge to order the Legislature to allow lawmakers to participate remotely. Attorneys for the Legislature on Monday asked a judge to refuse the request. They say the House rules aren’t discriminatory because they apply to all lawmakers equally.

FATAL PLANE CRASH-OREGON

2 killed in small jet crash on Oregon tribal reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board. Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation. Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site. Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed. The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.