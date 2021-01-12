Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-CAPITOL PROTESTS- LAWMAKER

State lawmaker who opened Capitol doors stripped of duties

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek has stripped a Republican lawmaker of his responsibilities and has called for his resignation after he let far-right protesters into the state Capitol during a December special legislative session. Security video shows Rep. Mike Nearman, of Independence, opening the door into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a session in which demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors. Kotek said Monday she has stripped Nearman of his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments. Nearman has agreed to forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24-hours notice before arriving there, and not allow “non-authorized personnel” access to the building.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon, the state’s health authority reported on Monday. Originally, state officials had set a goal of vaccinating 100,000 people with first doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of last of 2020, but by New Year’s Eve less than 40,000 doses had been administered. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Monday. The total amount of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic is 126,607. The state’s total death toll is 1,613.

SHOTS FIRED-COURTHOUSE

Man accused of firing at federal courthouse in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been accused of firing a gun at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, two days after he was arrested outside the state Capitol in Salem on a trespassing charge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cody Melby of Beavercreek pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor depredation of government property. A federal complaint says two courthouse security officers arrested Melby on Friday after seeing him walking inside a fenced-in area in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. The complaint says Melby told the security officers that he had been firing his gun. Melby was arrested Wednesday at the state Capitol on suspicion of trespassing with a gun.

WILDFIRES-DEADLY SMOKE

Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Researchers say in a new study that wildfire smoke accounted for up to half of all small particle air pollution in parts of the western U.S. in recent years. The researchers from Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego used satellite images and air quality data to model how much pollution was generated by fires. They found that even as pollution from other sources in western states declined, the amount from fires increased sharply. The findings underscore the growing public health threat posed by climate change as it contributes to catastrophic wildfires such as those in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020.

DECARBONIZING CASCADIA

InvestigateWest: Cascadia not on track to cut emissions

To the rest of the world, the United States’ Pacific Northwest and Canada’s British Columbia represent one of the supposedly most eco-friendly regions in North America, if not the globe. And yet on climate change, the biggest environmental challenge of this generation, the governments of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia not only over-promised what they would do to stem the tide. They actually underperformed compared to all the other states and provinces in the two countries, according to a new analysis by InvestigateWest.

CAPITOL BREACH-WHO WAS THERE

Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters. The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting. They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The evidence gives lie to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president. An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.

SHOOTING AT VIGIL

2 shot during Portland vigil

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two people were shot during a Sunday vigil in Portland for a person who had recently died. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both were taken to local hospitals with injuries and are expected to survive. Police said in a statement Monday that officers responded to a shooting at 7:02 p.m. in the 4500 block of Northeast 125th Place during the vigil. Police say officers found that a woman and a man had been shot. Police said they recovered over 20 casings at the scene and discovered two apartments and a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

FATAL PLANE CRASH-OREGON

2 killed in small jet crash on Oregon tribal reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a small private business jet crashed in mountainous terrain in the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of central Oregon, killing the pilot and a single passenger on board. Lt. Ron Gregory of the Warm Springs Tribal Police says officers were notified by air traffic controllers at about 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday of a possible crash in the Mutton Mountains on the reservation. Flyovers by the Oregon State Police and the U.S. Air Force located the crash site. Search and rescue crews reached the site on Sunday, confirming that the pilot and a lone passenger on the twin-engine Cessna Citation 560 were killed. The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.