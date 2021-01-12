Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA BANS

Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege

The conservative-friendly social network Parler has been booted off the internet over ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol. But before the app was banned, digital activists made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document last week’s riot. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service early Monday, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online. The 2-year-old app welcomed a surge of new users and became the No. 1 free app on iPhones late last week, when Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms silenced President Donald Trump’s accounts.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

Washington state Legislature convenes under tight security

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Legislature has convened under a large security presence amid concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings. The Capitol is closed to the public because of the pandemic and lawmakers started their work late Monday morning. At least two people were arrested. A right-wing militia initially encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature starts its 105-day legislative session. An organizer canceled the event but said he expected some people might show up to create mayhem.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-STATEHOUSES

State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns

State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. State capitols were reinforced with extra police officers and National Guard units Monday as some legislatures returned to business. Fencing had already gone up around some capitols during racial injustice protests last summer, and it is being added at others. In Michigan, where armed demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions entered the capitol last year, a state commission voted to bar the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.

PROVIDER-SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) — An internet provider based in northern Idaho, says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to claims of censorship.KREM-TV reports that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, Idaho, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington.The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that starting next Wednesday after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.

CAPITOL BREACH-SEATTLE POLICE

Council members call for Seattle police union head to resign

SEATTLE (AP) — Eight of nine Seattle City Council members are calling for the head of the city police officers union to resign after he made comments implicating Black Lives Matter in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Mayor Jenny Durkan previously called for Mike Solan to retract his words and apologize, or resign. The Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council and Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County also have called for him to resign. The acrimony comes as negotiations with the city over a new police contract are set to begin. Solan didn’t respond immediately to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

WILDFIRES-DEADLY SMOKE

Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Researchers say in a new study that wildfire smoke accounted for up to half of all small particle air pollution in parts of the western U.S. in recent years. The researchers from Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego used satellite images and air quality data to model how much pollution was generated by fires. They found that even as pollution from other sources in western states declined, the amount from fires increased sharply. The findings underscore the growing public health threat posed by climate change as it contributes to catastrophic wildfires such as those in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE DEATH

Inmate at Aberdeen prison dies from COVID-19 complications

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Corrections says a second inmate at an Aberdeen prison has died from complications of COVID-19. The Stafford Creek inmate had been transferred to a healthcare facility after contracting the virus and died on Saturday. The prisoner’s name has not been released. Prison officials report Stafford Creek has had 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 30 days out of the 1,830 inmates that are housed there. Prisoners have been on restricted movements since early December in an effort to prevent the virus’ spread. The first inmate died on Dec. 10.

DECARBONIZING CASCADIA

InvestigateWest: Cascadia not on track to cut emissions

To the rest of the world, the United States’ Pacific Northwest and Canada’s British Columbia represent one of the supposedly most eco-friendly regions in North America, if not the globe. And yet on climate change, the biggest environmental challenge of this generation, the governments of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia not only over-promised what they would do to stem the tide. They actually underperformed compared to all the other states and provinces in the two countries, according to a new analysis by InvestigateWest.

POLICE CHIEF-SETTLEMENT

Former Washington state police chief to get $125K settlement

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state police chief who was fired last year is expected to collect a $125,000 settlement after filing employment claims. Michael Campos was fired in May as Wapato police chief with cause after an internal investigation found evidence to support allegations he tried to intimidate witnesses into changing statements, lied under oath and participated in an investigation in which he had a conflict of interest. The Yakima Herald reports that Campos referred his case to the Washington Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Campos agreed to drop his claims when Wapato officials approved the settlement in December.

FATAL FALL-MT RAINIER

Eatonville woman dies after falling down slope at Mt Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A woman has died after falling down a steep slope at Mount Rainier National Park. The National Park Service says 65-year-old Constance Markham of Eatonville fell below Ricksecker Point, in the southwest corner of the park. The fall, which the Park Service said was accidental, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The park service says searchers found her in steep, hazardous terrain and confirmed she was dead. A ground team returned to the area Sunday and used a helicopter to recover her body.