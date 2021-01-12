UCLA looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington State (9-2, 2-2) vs. UCLA (9-2, 5-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its sixth straight conference win against Washington State. UCLA’s last Pac-12 loss came against the USC Trojans 54-52 on March 7, 2020. Washington State came up short in a 75-60 game to Stanford in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi, Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Cougars points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bonton has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bruins are 8-0 when they record four or more steals and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cougars are 7-0 when converting on at least 65.7 percent of its free throws and 2-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 59.3.

STIFLING STATE: Washington State has held opposing teams to 35.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

