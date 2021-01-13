BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR INAUGURAL ADDRESS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In a videotaped speech to a mostly remote meeting of the Washington Legislature, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday told lawmakers that following the challenges of 2020, the state must move to a “new normal” that addresses a multitude of issues, including equity, affordable housing and climate change. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Two of the three Republicans in Washington state’s congressional delegation have come out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump over the riot of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful wind storm rolled through the Pacific Northwest, killing one person and leaving a trail of damage — including a highway shut down after a landslide and a tractor-trailer that was nearly blown off a bridge. More than 500,000 people lost power. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos, AP video.

CAPITOL PROTEST OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Sixteen days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and nearly 2,900 miles away, an eerily similar incident occurred at the Oregon Capitol when 50 protesters breached the building — where lawmakers were working — and clashed with law enforcement. By Sara Cline. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SHUTDOWN DEFIANCE

BORING, Ore. — A growing number of restaurants nationwide are opening for indoor dining in defiance of strict COVID-19 regulations in their states, saying they are targeted unfairly and are barely hanging on. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1100 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON PARLER

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked a federal judge to deny a request to reinstate the cloud-service account for conservative social media network Parler, claiming Parler shrugged off police violence content on its site before and after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

DRONE MAKER WHISTLEBLOWER SETTLEMENT: Drone maker to pay $25M over military gear parts.

BODY PARTS FOUND ARIZONA: Man pleads not guilty to discarding human remains in Arizona

FENTANYL GUILTY PLEA: Woman pleas guilty to selling fentanyl that led to death.

YAKIMA POLICE ASSAULT: Suspect who ran over 2 Yakima officers charged with assault.