Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Colt posted video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says people 65 and over will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 1. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he had adopted the recommendation of his COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. State health officials also on Tuesday announced that they are immediately transitioning from limiting vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers to also vaccinating firefighters, police, K-12 teachers and staff, daycare workers and prison workers. Officials say the change is due to an expected boost in doses coming into the state. The first group of front-line healthcare workers currently getting the vaccine numbers about 130,000. Nearly 40,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine have been administered.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A power struggle between lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little has begun. Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s regarding emergency declarations. The move comes amid lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with being left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started last March following Little’s emergency declaration that remains in effect. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic from the Cold War-era that failed this year by concentrating too much power with the governor. One of the pieces of legislation seeks a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says he won’t order the Idaho Legislature to require stricter coronavirus precautions while a lawsuit from two lawmakers moves forward. U.S. District Judge David Nye issued a written ruling Tuesday saying that Democratic Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum didn’t justify the need for a temporary order allowing them to vote remotely or directing the Legislature to take other measures intended to slow the spread of the contagious illness. Meanwhile, disability-rights groups filed another lawsuit against the Legislature on Monday also seeking more coronavirus protections. Legislative leaders don’t require people to wear masks in the Statehouse, and many lawmakers don’t wear masks.